Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,144 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,144 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

NYSE:DHI opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

