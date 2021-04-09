Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,155 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in L Brands by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 174,305 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in L Brands by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 615,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 293,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

NYSE LB opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

