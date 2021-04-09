Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.27.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $383.92 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.