Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.