Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $102.10 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $102.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33.

