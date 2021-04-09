Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 820 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TTEC by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $104.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $106.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

