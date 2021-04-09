Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $525.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

