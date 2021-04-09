Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after buying an additional 167,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $187.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.