Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 5,482 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Shares of FLT opened at $283.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.73 and a 200 day moving average of $262.94. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

