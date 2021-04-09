Captrust Financial Advisors Has $44,000 Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

BCRX stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

