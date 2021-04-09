Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $54,000 in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,325 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $745.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

