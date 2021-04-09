Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Middleby were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $160.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

