Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) by 185.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

