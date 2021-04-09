Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.43.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.24. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $170.60.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.