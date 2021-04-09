Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,252 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 99,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207,140 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

