CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.92.

CarGurus stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,382 shares of company stock valued at $498,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CarGurus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CarGurus by 1,081.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after purchasing an additional 817,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $63,430,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

