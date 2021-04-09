Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $177.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Also, strength in the medical business and the company’s initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are expected to boost its competency. It remains committed toward increasing wealth of its shareholders through share repurchase programs and dividends. However, in the past year, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern for the company. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations. In addition, high debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL has been the subject of several other reports. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.43.

Shares of CSL opened at $169.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $170.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 141.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.