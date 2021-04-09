Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CARR. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.14.

Carrier Global stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

