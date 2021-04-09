Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,634 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.30% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of LSST stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.29. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,223. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

