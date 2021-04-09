Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,185. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $268.10.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.