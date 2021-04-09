Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.71. 737,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,480,301. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $198.75 and a one year high of $338.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

