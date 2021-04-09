Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 40,007 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,007 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $30,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after buying an additional 251,063 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,243,277. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.44.

