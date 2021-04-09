Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report sales of $371.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $367.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.49 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $351.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAST. Stephens cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

TAST traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 212,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,480. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $319.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.