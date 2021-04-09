Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to $18.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Desjardins from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. 2,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. Cascades has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

