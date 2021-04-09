Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives $8.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.88.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,018 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter valued at $4,418,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 268,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

CSPR opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

