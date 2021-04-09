CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.23

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 1826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CBTX by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CBTX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

