CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,356 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $16.35 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $662.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

