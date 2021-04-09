Celo Reaches One Day Volume of $13.62 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Celo has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $924.76 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00007734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00070406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00292794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00766836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,355.11 or 0.99935203 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.30 or 0.00726626 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.