Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 39,923 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

