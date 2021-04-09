Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Shares in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period.

Shares of GUT opened at $7.13 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

In other The Gabelli Utility Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $198,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

