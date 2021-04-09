Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $137,000 Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $51,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $762,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

