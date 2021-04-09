Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $208,000 in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Popular by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP opened at $71.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.