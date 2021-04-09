Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $214,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of W. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.55.

W stock opened at $332.22 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.15.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at $24,430,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,519 shares of company stock worth $32,257,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.