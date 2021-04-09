Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 122,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 465.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 62,769 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 396.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,671,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 213,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

