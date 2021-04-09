Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,442 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $132.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

