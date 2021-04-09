Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,658 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,577,774.49. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,515,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,224,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

