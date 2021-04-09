Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $209.17 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $147.08 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.60.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

