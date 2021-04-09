Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $428,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,784,000. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 671,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68.

