Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $434,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $89,979,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,832,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,615 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

