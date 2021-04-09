Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $444,000 Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $234.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.79 and its 200-day moving average is $182.07. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

