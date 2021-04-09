Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $455,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $204.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $204.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average is $177.55.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

