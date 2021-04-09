Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL opened at $305.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $307.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.25.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,292,255 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.