Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,770 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $16,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $160,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after purchasing an additional 559,180 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 330,236 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 980,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 272,547 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of HP opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

