Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $17,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

