Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.37 Million Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other BancFirst news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Goyne acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

