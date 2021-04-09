Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.70 Million Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of APi Group worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth $221,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

APG opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

