Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 871,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,642 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 264.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 244,525 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 458,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 201.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $23.12 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

