Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,327. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

