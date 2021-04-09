Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 147 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $232.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

