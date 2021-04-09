Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.34. 21,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,436. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.